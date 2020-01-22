Michael Raedon Solomon, 48, of Hawkins Drive, Henderson, pled guilty in Warren County Superior Court to eight counts of felony possession of stolen goods in connection with a breaking and entering/larceny case stemming from late 2016 and early 2017 incidents in Warren County.
He appeared before Judge Andrew H. Hanford on Jan. 13.
Solomon originally was charged with additional felony counts including larceny of a firearm, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny and felony habitual felon, and misdemeanor counts including injury to real property and injury to personal property.
Court documents date the earliest incident related to the case to Dec. 20, 2016. Solomon was accused of breaking into a building on Manson-Drewry Road in Manson on that date and stealing a laptop computer, binoculars and two rifles, with an unknown value.
Solomon was accused of breaking into a building on Mac Powell Road near Wise on Dec. 22, 2016, and stealing two laptop computers, diamond wedding band set, $500 gift card and iPad, valued at more than $1,000. Damage to a laundry room door was reported.
According to court documents, Solomon was accused of breaking into a building on Burchette Road in the Manson area on Jan. 4, 2017. Nothing was reported to be stolen, but damage to a back door was noted.
Solomon also was accused of breaking into a Norlina property on Jan. 5, 2017, and stealing assorted jewelry, a .22-caliber rifle, two 12-gauge shotguns, a .17-caliber rifle, a single shot shotgun, a semiautomatic rifle and a pearl-handled handgun. No estimated value of the property was given, and damage to a front door was reported.
According to court documents, Solomon was accused of breaking into a Meadows Road, Norlina, location on Jan. 6, 2017, and stealing assorted jewelry of unknown value.
Solomon was accused of stealing a rifle from an unknown location on Jan. 11, 2017.
According to court documents, Solomon was accused of breaking into an Oine Road, Norlina, location on Jan. 12, 2017, and stealing assorted jewelry, a coin-filled jar, a box containing earrings and a CPAP machine, valued at a total of $5,000, and a handgun of unlisted value. Damage to a back door was reported. Solomon also is accused of breaking into property on Zion Church Road, Norlina, on the same date and stealing $45 in coins. Damage to a back door was reported.
Solomon was accused of breaking into property on Kerr Lake Cole Bridge Road, Norlina, on Jan. 12, 2017, and stealing assorted jewelry, tools, chop saw, cordless saw and iPad mini of unknown value. Damage to a front door was reported.
According to court documents, the felony possession of a firearm by a felon charges were added because Solomon was convicted in Vance County Superior Court of felony possession of cocaine in 2003.
With the guilty pleas, Solomon will serve two consecutive sentences of between 1.6 and 2.75 years in the Department of Adult Correction. All other charges were voluntarily dismissed.
Sentencing included an order to pay restitution together with or separately from two co-defendants named in the case. However, Hanford ruled that restitution and attorney fees would be civil judgments. Solomon does have to pay court costs.
Hanford recommended substance abuse treatment and vocational/educational opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.