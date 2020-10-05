Warren County Parks and Recreation will offer a yoga class starting Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Armory. The yoga class will be a series of four classes, which will meet every Tuesday night in the month of October. The class will start at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed. Flynne Meares, a Sivananda Yoga Siromani, will be the instructor.
The class will be a gentle yoga practice, emphasizing mindful movement to tune into the body through yoga poses and breath work. This class is appropriate for all levels, and no experience is necessary.
Pre-registration is required to make sure the attendance is enough to have the class. Attend in person at the Armory or via livestream. The cost of the series is $40 for either option. Registration and payment for the series required by Monday, Oct. 5.
Contact Flynne Meares to register at 910-580-7486. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.