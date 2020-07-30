H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic and the Warren County Health Department will hold a drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Testing will be available from 4-7 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The public can get the test without insurance. There are no co-pays. Bring your ID and insurance card if you have them.
The church is at 224 Parktown Rd., Warrenton. For more information, call H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic at 252-517-9090 or the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
