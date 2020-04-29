Three new cases of COVID-19 in Warren County were confirmed over the weekend and a fourth new case was confirmed Tuesday evening, as additional testing nationwide is being conducted.
The county’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on April 3, with a positive test of local citizens reported here on both April 4 and 6.
According to the Warren County Health Department, community spread is the suspected cause of the first six COVID-19 cases here, which were confirmed through private testing.
Because the seventh confirmed positive test was reported after The Warren Record had gone to press on Tuesday, no additional information could be obtained.
Two of the early cases have recovered, and the third is recovering at home.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, 95 people known to live in Warren County had been tested for COVID-19, nearly all by private medical providers, with no known pending test results, based on information provided by the health department. However, private providers are not required to report to the state how many people they have tested, so it is believed that the number of people being tested is much higher.
Curfews extended
Warren County has extended its curfew through May 8 in keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s extension last week of a statewide stay at home order in Executive Order 135. The county’s curfew includes the towns of Norlina and Macon. Warrenton’s curfew has also been extended through May 8.
All local curfews, which were enacted to help slow the spread of COVID-19, are in effect daily from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and allow travel only for reasons deemed essential, such as going to the grocery store, to seek medical care and travel related to essential jobs.
Remain diligent
Warren County officials ask that citizens remain diligent about complying with the stay at home order, and continue practicing prevention measures such as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing.
The county continues to update its COVID-19 resources page with confirmed case counts and related information on the Warren County government website at warrencountync.com. Also, residents may check daily the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website for local and other county case counts at ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-nc-case-count.
