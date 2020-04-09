Warren County Census response rate stands at just over 30.4 percent, below the state and national averages.
Kathy Newton-Dunton, Census partnership specialist with the Atlanta Region, indicated that as of April 3, 30.4 percent of Warren County residents had completed the Census questionnaire. That compares with 38.4 percent for North Carolina and 41.3 percent for the country as a whole.
The U.S. Census Bureau last month extended the self-response phase through Aug. 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newton-Dunton urged Warren County residents to complete the Census by phone, online or by mail as soon as possible. Responses may be made through the website 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern time, or by mail.
The Census Bureau previously delayed its non-response follow-up time to May 28-Aug. 14. Census workers will still conduct in-person interviews with people who do not respond. However, the Census Bureau indicated that it extended the self-response phase in order to protect the health and safety of Census Bureau representatives and the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.