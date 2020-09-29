The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Sept. 8 regular meeting.
The board approved the following extra duty assignments: Warren County High School: Paul Plummer, Jr. assistant athletic director; and Wanda Thompson, athletic director.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside K-8 School: elementary education teacher, middle grades science teacher, social studies teacher, health/physical education teacher, Engineering Is Elementary instructional coach, and instruction assistant; Vaughan Elementary School: two Exceptional Children teachers and an instructional assistant; Warren County High School: science teacher; Warren New Tech High School: interim principal.
