The N.C. Council on Developmental Disabilities has voted to invest $75,000 to a relief fund for one-time, time-limited projects to assist in filling gaps in services or activities that people with intellectual or other developmental disabilities (I/DD) are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are open to N.C. nonprofit agencies and other N.C. community-based organizations that provide supports to people with I/DD and their families who are affected by the statewide coronavirus response.

Funds must be used to meet the needs of people with I/DD and their families and promote engagement with peers, alleviate anxiety due to social distancing, and/or increase positive shared experiences.

  • What do people need now due to social distancing, quarantine, or self-imposed isolation?
  • How will people remain engaged with their friends and family? What will be funded?
  • Activities to remain engaged during social distancing;
  • Items that alleviate anxiety due to social distancing; and,
  • Other items needed for people experiencing social isolation

For more information on the grant, its requirements and the application, visit NCCDD's website.