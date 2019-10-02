Warren County Manager Vincent Jones, right, shares good wishes and a farewell with Tax Administrator Starlin Beatty during a reception in Beatty’s honor given by the county tax office on Sept. 27.
Monday was Beatty’s last day in the job he has held with Warren County since May 2013. He will become the deputy tax assessor for Durham County on Oct. 7.
John Preston took over as Warren County’s interim tax administrator on Oct. 1.
