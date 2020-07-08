Wise resident Ollie Hendricks spent more than two months in the hospital while he was being treated for COVID-19. However, instead of reflecting on those weeks away from his family with sadness, he views each new day with a sense of gratitude.
“By the grace of God and the power of prayer, I am still living,” said Hendricks, who spoke with the newspaper by phone last week. A veteran, he served in the United States Army for 12 years.
Life seemed to be going along as usual for Hendricks, 58, until a Monday morning in mid-April. He woke up with body aches similar to the flu and decided against going to work at WR Williams, Inc., in Henderson, where he works as a forklift operator. He stayed home the following day.
That Wednesday, Hendricks turned on the heat because he felt cold. Some 20 minutes later, he found himself sweating.
He went to the emergency room, where he learned he was running a fever of 103.9 degrees. A nurse gave him the dreaded news: he probably had COVID-19.
Hendricks was admitted to Maria Parham Health in Henderson. The same day, he was transferred to the Durham VA Medical Center and, later, to Duke University Hospital. Ultimately, he was transferred back to the VA Medical Center.
His course of treatment was long: 25 days in an induced coma and on a ventilator.
“I don’t remember going to or from Duke,” Hendricks said.
When he was transferred back to the VA Medical Center, he was able to ask his nurse where he was. When he heard the reply, Hendricks planned to put on his regular clothes and go home, but he was in for a shock.
“I realized that I couldn’t walk,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything for myself. My body was really weak.”
Hendricks spent from the week of April 14 to June 26 in the VA Medical Center, including 16 days in the center’s rehab facility where he underwent physical therapy that included upper- and lower-body exercises.
Now back at home, he considers himself at 60-65 percent of full strength and is devoting much of his time to physical therapy to grow stronger. Hendricks hopes to be able to return to work in late September.
He misses seeing his family, especially his grandchildren. His great-niece, Sequoya Green, made a welcome home poster which is displayed in the window of a Main Street, Warrenton, building.
Hendricks thanks God every day for his recovery, and he has a message for everyone in Warren County and beyond: wear a mask in public and gloves if available, maintain a safe distance from others, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, stay at home when possible, and avoid crowds.
“Respect other people,” he said.
Hendricks also wants people to know that they should not take the novel coronavirus lightly.
“COVID-19 is very serious,” he said. “Some people take things for granted, but nobody knows what it’s going to do. It is deadly.”
