Virginia native Caleb Latham assumed his duties as Warren County High School band teacher on Monday, Aug. 3. In this role, he will serve as band director for both WCHS and Warren County Middle School.
Latham follows in the footsteps of Taylor Whitehead, who served as director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine for 20 years. He left Warren County in 2018 to accept a full-time position with his alma mater, Virginia State University, and its band, the Trojan Explosion.
The Warren County Board of Education appointed Latham to the WCHS band teacher’s position during its June 30 meeting.
A native of South Norfolk, Va., Latham is the son of Debora Eason and Bernard Latham. He credits growing up in a family of seven children in developing the communication and team-building skills that have guided his life.
Latham developed a love of music during his middle school years. He and his twin brother, Joshua, didn’t know how to play any musical instruments when they entered Oscar Smith Middle School in Chesapeake, Va. They decided to give band a try. Caleb took up flute, and his brother, the trumpet.
At Green Run High School, Caleb Latham moved to the saxophone, his current instrument. He and brother, Joshua, were active in the chorus, orchestra, and band. The Lathams became section leaders and drum majors in the Green Run Marching Stallions. The band has performed at the annual BeachStreet USA event in Virginia Beach, Va.
Caleb Latham went on to attend Norfolk State University, where he was a member of the Spartan Legion Marching Band, consisting of 250 staff and student musicians. He was also a member of the Iota Xi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity Incorporated, and the Delta Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, serving as parliamentarian in both chapters.
Latham served several roles in the band, including dance routine chair, spirit master, and head section leader. He was named 2018-20 drum major, gaining the nickname of “Cap N Soul.”
The Spartan Legion has built a reputation for achievement. With Latham as drum major, the band was voted 2019 HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities) Sports Band of the Year.
Latham was named one of the top drum majors among the Top 10 HBCU Division I Bands.
While at Norfolk State, Latham also participated in the jazz band, wind ensemble, jazz combo and pep band.
In the Hampton Roads, Va., area, he has performed with a number of bands, including the Hot Gumbo Brass Band, Better by Tuesday, the Right On Band, and Natures Child.
Latham currently is working toward a master’s degree at North Carolina Central University in Durham.
Warren County Schools noted his goal to “strive for the highest” in both his education and his work with the WCHS band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.