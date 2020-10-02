The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many aspects of the education process to change, including Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children Department.
While the school system continues virtual learning for all students, the Exceptional Children’s Department is utilizing technological resources to ensure that its students receive the services they need.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the mission of the Exceptional Children Division is to ensure that students with disabilities develop intellectually, physically, emotionally, and vocationally through the provision of an appropriate individualized education program in the least restrictive environment.
Heading up those efforts locally is Warren County Schools Exceptional Children Director Shana Brown, who has served in that capacity for about two years. With a 27-year career in education, she worked with Halifax County Schools, Northampton County Schools, and Weldon City Schools before assuming her current duties in 2018.
As of April, Warren County Schools had 339 students in its Exceptional Children Program. The total will be updated in December.
Services for each student in the Exceptional Children Program revolve around his or her Individualized Education Program, also known as an IEP.
Brown said that the IEP is developed by a team that includes the student’s EC teacher, parent, regular education teacher, a school administrator (principal or assistant principal), and any related service provider. Students are invited to join the team when they reach the age of 14.
Local EC students may take classes virtually or, if their parents prefer, they can receive educational packets of work to be completed.
During a typical day, EC students in elementary school log in to their classes and participate in activities. If an EC teacher, who is present with the regular classroom teacher during virtual lessons, notices that a student needs additional help, he or she contacts the student’s parents virtually.
“There is a lot of communication,” Brown said. “We don’t want to overwhelm a student or parent.”
One-on-one help is available electronically or by phone. For students working with educational packets, teachers contact parents at least twice a week to see if assistance is needed, Brown added.
Ongoing communication allows teachers to better identify students’ needs and required services.
Brown noted that in most instances, speech therapy is provided virtually in order to give students one-on-one attention.
Occupational therapy or occupational physical therapy is also offered virtually. Brown noted that these services can be helpful not only to children born with a disability, but also those who are disabled as a result of an illness or injury.
Occupational therapy includes such skills as handwriting and positioning of words on paper.
Occupational physical therapy includes the ability to walk by oneself and knowing one’s physical environment, such as knowing the way around school. Additional therapy focuses on fine motor skills, such as being able to string beads, and gross motor skills, such as jumping and walking on a low balance beam.
Brown said that parents can help their children work on some of these skills at home and, through virtual resources, the therapist can observe how the student is doing.
At the middle and high school levels, counselors and school social workers are available to help students whenever they are needed. Brown noted that social workers will visit the homes of students who do not log in for their classes on a regular basis.
If parents and students have difficulties with virtual learning, a social worker will help them navigate the lessons.
“Some teachers and teacher assistants go and sit on the steps at (the student’s) home to help (the student) get on the Chromebook and navigate the virtual lessons,” Brown said, calling the process a Crash Course on Chromebooks.
As with younger students, other therapies, such as speech, are conducted virtually.
“Every situation is different, she said. “We look at the IEP for each child.”
If any service or therapy that a child needs cannot be offered virtually, parents and teachers work together to develop a contingency plan that will remain in place until students return to school. EC teachers provide parents with a draft of what they think their child will need. Parents will work with the teacher to finalize the plan. Once students are back in school, the IEP will go back into effect.
There may be hundreds of students in Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children Program, but for Brown and the other members of the EC team, every single one is important.
“We are really making sure that students have what they need,” Brown said.
