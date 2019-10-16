The Colonial Lodge has been a landmark on Warrenton’s Main Street for nearly 100 years, first as Hotel Warren and, now, as an affordable housing facility offering accommodations in the heart of the county seat.
On Oct. 9, a grand re-opening ceremony and ribbon cutting celebrated renovations made to the facility’s 32 units through the North Carolina Affordable Housing Preservation Portfolio.
The Colonial Lodge was one of 10 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Section 515 properties across North Carolina which received upgrades as part of a $55.8 million tax-exempt bond transaction and the partnership of 21 companies and agencies from New York to Florida.
The partners included Raleigh-based Greystone Affordable Development, affordable housing owner/operator WWJ, LLC of Columbia, S.C., and North Carolina and national offices of the USDA Rural Housing Service.
Representatives from the partnering organizations joined local and state officials to celebrate the project’s conclusion. Joe Wilczewski, vice president of finance with WWJ/Boyd Management of Columbia, S.C., explained that the renovations are expected to keep the local building in good shape for decades to come.
Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner said that the construction of the building which would become Colonial Lodge came about when the town was modernizing at the turn of the 20th century by providing water, electricity and phone technology to its residents.
When Hotel Warren opened in 1922, it was ahead of its time, offering steam heat, hot and cold running water and private phones in each room, he added.
By 1959, however, Hotel Warren was in danger of closing its doors. Gardner said that Warrenton citizens joined forces, raising funds and donating everything from furniture to curtains to ensure that the hotel could stay afloat.
In the 1960s, there were more people who made Hotel Warren their permanent home than travelers seeking a room to spend a day or two, the mayor noted. In the mid-1960s, Hotel Warren became Colonial Lodge.
The 1990s saw more tenants using the former hotel’s rooms as apartments, paving the way for its conversion to an affordable housing complex.
Recent renovations to the Colonial Lodge brought about such upgrades as new flooring, cabinets, appliances, tubs, toilets, sinks, vanities and a more efficient HVAC system.
Gardner noted that the Colonial Lodge has filled an important need for the residents who live there.
“I am so thankful to have residents here to fill the apartments,” he said. “I look forward to many more years of (its) life.”
Wilczewski described the partnership which made the renovations possible as a “massive pooling of efforts,” but said that the work involved was well worth the effort.
“The ultimate group we are doing this for is the tenants, to make (housing) more affordable and safer,” he said.
USDA Rural Development representative Byron Waters agreed.
“We were working together to preserve wonderful affordable housing resources,” he said.
Paul S. Jaber, member of the N.C. Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors, said that he is reminded of the Colonial Lodge’s presence in the community as he travels through the area on the way to his home in Mecklenburg County, Va.
“Project upgrades … keep (housing) affordable for working families and seniors on fixed incomes,” he said.
Betty Jo Shepheard, field representative for the office of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, said that as the resident of a rural community, affordable housing is a personal matter. She admitted that when she is traveling through Warren County, she often stops and takes time to ponder the beauty of the Colonial Lodge building.
Shepheard read a letter from Burr which stated, “It is always important that affordable housing be available for the residents of this state.”
State Sen. Terry Garrison agreed, saying that people across the country need affordable housing, but that need is especially great in rural areas, such as Warren County.
“Affordable housing is at the core of improving the quality of life for our citizens,” he added.
Representatives from a number of the companies and agencies which made the renovation work possible described their collaboration as an effort that brought them together like a family.
Lucy Meadows, a Colonial Lodge resident for the past 15 years, said that it means a lot to her to be able to live in her hometown, and that she loves the recent renovations to the Colonial Lodge.
“I love this as a home,” she said. “On behalf of the residents, we enjoy this building. Thank you.”
