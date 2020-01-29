A professional film crew will be in Warren County on Wednesday, Feb. 12, shooting footage of local businesses. The footage will help Warren County Economic Development market the companies within the county and be used to attract new businesses.
Local business owners who would like their business to be included should email Stacy Woodhouse, economic development director, at stacywoodhouse@warrencountync.gov and put “filming” in the subject line. The email should include the name and physical address of the business and a telephone number where the contact person can be reached. If someone from the economic development office does not reply within two business days, call the ED office at 252-257-3114 to confirm the interest email has been received.
For more information, contact Woodhouse at via email or the ED office telephone number.
