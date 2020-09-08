Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.