Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young has released a statement to address parent and student concerns related to what the remainder of the 2019-20 school year will look like in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young released her statement in question-and-answer format as follows:
Q: How long will we be out of school?
A: Gov. Roy Cooper has closed all schools in the state of North Carolina until May 15. As updates are provided regarding school reopening, we will keep you posted.
Q: What is the status of school events?
A: As of now, all school events such as graduation and prom will still occur. Based on the schools being closed, there will be a delay, but these events are only postponed, not cancelled. All other events will be based on the timing and availability.
Q: What school calendar are we using?
A: All schools are using the calendar that is assigned for their school. For example, if you are a year-round school, you are on track out.
Q: How will my child be able to continue his/her learning?
A: On March 16-18, your child’s school distributed educational work packets. In addition, access to Web-based activities were provided, if you have internet access. The Web-based activities serve as additional enrichment for students. Due to limited internet access in the county, the Web-based activities are not required.
Teachers are in the process of drafting additional educational packets for the next several weeks. Once the educational packets are created, schools will notify parents of the pickup days and times.
In addition, teachers have begun reaching out to parents and students by email and phone calls to provide instructional assistance and guidance. Our goal is to ensure that all students are able to continue their learning.
Q: What happens to my child’s completed work?
A: At this time, we have not worked out a process to receive the work and to provide your child credit. Our immediate goal is to ensure that everyone remains safe and that students are able to continue their learning. Please keep all completed work and await further instructions. In addition, we are waiting on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for additional information in regard to the grading protocol for students to transition to the next grade and graduate.
Q: What if I don’t have internet access in my home?
A: Starting March 30, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., we will increase the bandwidth at Vaughan Elementary School and Warren New Tech High School for students to access the internet on school grounds. Parents may drive up, park in the parking lot, remain in their vehicles, and students will be able to connect to the school’s internet. We ask that everyone remain in their vehicles to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Q: Can we get laptops from the school?
A: At this time, laptops will not be issued to all students. Due to the limited number of laptops, our first priority is to ensure that all of the high school seniors and our students who are currently enrolled in the N.C. Virtual School program receive a laptop.
Q: What is the district doing about food distribution?
A: Warren County Schools is distributing “grab and go” meals (breakfast and lunch) at Warren County High School, Vaughan Elementary School and Northside K-8 School Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. to all school age students. The students do not have to be in the vehicle for you to receive the meals.
Q: What if my child is feeling anxious or worried?
A: Mental wellness is a priority when a country is experiencing a pandemic. Student services staff will be available to deal with anxiety, grief, and sadness; special attention will be given to helping children cope with their losses and confusion. You may reach out to your school’s principal, guidance counselor or district social worker for additional support. Contact information may be found on your school's website under "staff directory." You may also call the Central Office at 252-257-3184 for assistance.
Q: What is being done at the schools to ensure our students are safe when they return?
A: All of our schools and school buses have been deep cleaned and disinfected with the proper cleaning materials.
