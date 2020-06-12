The Norlina Town Board will conduct a virtual public hearing Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. to receive input on a proposed $1.40 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which would raise the tax rate from 64 cents to 68 cents per $100 valuation. The hearing will be followed by a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to adopt the proposed budget.
Members of the public may access the hearing and special meeting via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting identification number is 522 151 5110, and the password is 989935.
The public may obtain copies of the proposed budget by going to the drive-through window at town hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
Questions or comments about the proposed budget may be made by 5 p.m. on June 16 by emailing townclerk@townofnorlina.com or by calling 252-456-3325. Comments may be made during the virtual public hearing via the chat box on Zoom. Public comments will be read during the hearing.
The proposed tax rate increase would be the first since fiscal year 2004-05. Town Clerk Christina Allman said that the board considered raising taxes due to ongoing increases in expenses that include utilities, insurance and maintenance of town infrastructure.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 represents a $63,909 increase over the budget for the current fiscal year.
The town board is proposing an increase from $10 to $20 per month in garbage/recycling fees to cover the per-household cost to the town for Waste Industries to provide garbage and recycling services.
The board has considered increases in water and sewer rates, but has not reached a concensus. As it prepares for the next fiscal year, the town must determine how to offset an increase in the town’s annual payment to the Kerr Tar Regional Water System needed to fund updates to the system that Reese estimated at between $10 million and $12 million.
Norlina also must consider an increase in expenses related to upgrades at the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. Norlina is responsible for paying $520.60 monthly as its share of an additional town payment for rehab at the WWTP.
In addition, the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department would like the town to increase its allotment to the department from $25,000 per year to $50,000.
Norlina Fire Chief Houston Carter told the paper that the department would like to increase the town’s fire tax from 6 cents per $100 valuation to 10 cents to make it the same as the fire tax for Smith Creek Township, which the department also serves. In addition to evening the fire tax amounts, the increase would also allow for the purchase of needed equipment, he added.
The new fiscal year will begin on July 1.
