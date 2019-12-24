Santa Claus has been busy in his workshop at the North Pole, helping his elves at the toy workshop and oiling the runners on his sleigh, all to prepare for his annual flight around the world on Christmas Eve.
He took a break from his busy schedule for his annual Q&A with his friends at the newspaper during a recent trip to Warren County.
Santa Claus took a seat before a crackling fire with a cup of hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, peppermint sprinkles and a cinnamon stick.
As he settled into his chair, he gave a jolly “ho-ho-ho,” enjoying a handful of roasted chestnuts. Santa said that he and his elves are ready for the big flight, his reindeer are ready to fly, and Mrs. Claus has made a festive wreath to adorn the front of his sleigh.
Santa realizes that some children will already be asleep when he arrives at their homes, with visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads, or dreams of the fun they will have on Christmas morning. However, he knows that curious children, with their eyes all aglow, will try to stay awake to listen for the jingle of sleigh bells as he travels by or try to catch a glimpse of the glow from Rudolph’s red nose.
Santa said that Warren County boys and girls should be good and go to bed so that he can bring his Christmas magic to them and to other children all around the world.
As he sipped his hot cocoa, Santa talked about his Christmas Eve journey, and about life at the North Pole.
Q: Do you, Mrs. Claus, your elves and your reindeer really live at the North Pole all year? Do you have snow all year? What are your favorite activities to do at the North Pole?
A: Yes, we really do live at the North Pole year-round. We wouldn’t be happy living anywhere else. And because the North Pole is geographically above the Arctic Circle, we do experience snowy conditions all the time. Temperatures moderate somewhat, but never to the point of melting all the snow and ice! As far as our activities go, we’re pretty much in “Christmas mode” all year — planning, building and, at last, delivering!
Q: Do you and your elves work to build toys all year? Do you still use a workshop, or do you use a factory now?
A: My elves all concentrate on toy production. We come up with new ideas, build prototypes, test new toys, improve on design issues, outsource raw materials, project inventory needs and then build, build, build. Over the years, our workshop has increased in size to accommodate our needs, but it is still called “Santa’s Workshop.”
Q. Since you must receive hundreds of thousands of letters from children across the world every year, children always wonder if you really read them all yourself. Do you actually read all of your letters personally, or do Mrs. Claus or the elves help you read them?
A: Here at the North Pole, we now have an entire department of elves who handle the mail. The volume of letters we receive is ASTRONOMICAL. However, I do select some letters to handle personally, and my elves do select letters that need to receive special attention. Letters to Santa are a special Christmas tradition and deserve our utmost attention.
Q: Your workshop or factory has to be really large to handle all of the gift requests from children every year. How many elves work with you? Have you ever run out of room for all of the toys you have to build? What do you do?
A: At last count, our team of elves numbered upwards of 1,700. If it appears that we will run out of space, we have a department of carpenter elves to construct additional workshop space.
Q: Does Mrs. Claus help you build toys? If she does, what is her favorite thing to make?
A: No, Mrs. Claus does not help with toy building. She assists with housing, clothing and feeding the elven families.
Q: Has there ever been anything that you and your elves couldn’t build?
A: There has NEVER been anything that my elves could not build. In fact, we welcome challenges.
Q: Christmas songs always talk about Santa Claus riding in a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer — plus Rudolph leading the way with his glowing red nose. Do you still enjoy riding in a sleigh? Have you ever thought about using a flying car or a spaceship?
A: I wouldn’t dream of using anything but my sleigh! Now, mind you, my sleigh has seen its share of modifications and upgrades over the years, especially in the technological advancements in navigational equipment. But it’s still my sleigh! Besides, who needs a spaceship when you’ve already mastered time travel?
Q: The song about Rudolph suggests that our other reindeer became friends with him. Have any of the other reindeer been jealous of Rudolph with his red nose or because he leads your sleigh?
A: As the song says, there was a time long ago that the other reindeer would laugh and call him names, but I took care of that issue with a lesson in acceptance and have not had a problem since.
Q: When you go to all the children’s homes on Christmas Eve, do you still go down the chimney? What if a child lives in an apartment or a house without a chimney?
A: On Christmas Eve, my preferred delivery method is still chimneys, but some homes no longer have them. In those cases, I use Santa’s Magic Key. It opens any door, in any house, anywhere.
Q: Does anyone still get lumps of coal in their stockings for being naughty? What can children do to get back on your “nice” list?
A: I still deliver more coal than I would care to, unfortunately, because there are still some naughty children. To be on, or get back on, Santa’s “nice” list, a child must practice the “Golden Rule.” And if you don’t know what that is, Google it!
Q: What are the best treats that children can leave for you and your reindeer on Christmas Eve?
A: I’m easy. Chocolate chip cookies and milk. My reindeer love deer corn and carrots.
Q: How do you celebrate Christmas at the North Pole? Do you exchange gifts there?
A: After the long Christmas Eve run, or as we refer to it, the “Big D,” we celebrate Christmas Day with family, fellowship and food. The elves do exchange gifts, and I distribute Christmas bonuses. Then the Mrs. and I have a quiet evening to ourselves.
Q: Do you have special plans once you finish your deliveries and return to the North Pole? Do you and Mrs. Claus plan to travel on a vacation?
A: In January, Mrs. Claus and I take the entire month off to ourselves. This year, we will be traveling to the British Isles to do some castle hopping.
Q: What do you and Mrs. Claus want for Christmas? What is your Christmas wish for Warren County?
A: Mrs. Claus and I want for Christmas this year what we want every year — another year together to love and be loved. And my wish for the people of Warren County is similar — to know the true meaning of Christmas — the gifts of faith, hope and love.
Santa Claus drank the last of his hot cocoa, stood up from his chair and thanked his hosts for the snacks. As he turned to walk out the door and back to his sleigh, he paused to exclaim, “Merry Christmas to all!” and to his reindeer, “Up, up and away!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.