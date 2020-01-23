Vance-Granville Community College has launched a new partnership with KARTS, the public, rural transportation system, to help students travel to and from any of the college’s four campuses at no cost.
Students can now make appointments for KARTS to pick them up by calling 252-438-2573 and then dialing “0.” If students need to cancel appointments, they can call the same number. Appointment timeslots are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Appointments can be made up to two weeks in advance. Service requests for the following day are taken no later than 1 p.m., or as capacity allows.
Students can request tickets on campus from any VGCC employee. Once students have these fare tickets, they must present their VGCC student IDs, along with the tickets, when boarding the KARTS transportation bus. They must be on time, because drivers will wait approximately two minutes, and students who do not show up for scheduled appointments three times are subject to be prohibited from using this service in the future.
Current pickup/drop-off locations on campus are as follows: VGCC Main Campus (Vance County), in front of Building 7; VGCC Franklin Campus (Louisburg), in front of Building 1; VGCC South Campus (Butner/Creedmoor), in front of Building 1 by the flag pole; and VGCC Warren Campus (Warrenton), between Buildings 2 and 3.
College officials said that there is the potential for more locations to be added in the future.
Working to remove the lack of transportation as an obstacle to receiving higher education and job training is just one aspect of the community college’s commitment to student support. Numerous types of financial aid and scholarships, including the unique “VanGuarantee” program, are available to help students pay for classes. Free tutoring services, library services (on all campuses and online) and career services are also among a variety of resources for students.
