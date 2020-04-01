Hospitals across the country are looking ahead at how they can care for many more patients to come during the COVID-19 outbreak. VCU Health CMH in South Hill, Va., currently has sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment to keep its doctors and nurses safe on the frontlines of care, but it cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To prevent future shortages of PPE and protect the hospital's clinicians until transmission of the virus is over, the hospital is reaching out to the communities it serves for help.
Organizations or businesses such as labs, construction, machinery, salons and other personal services with supplies of PPE are asked to consider a donation of supplies to help the hospital protect the physicians, nurses and team members of VCU Health CMH working on the frontlines.
Donations of the following items are welcome:
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Disposable gowns
- Latex-free gloves
- Goggles
- Shoe covers
- Head covers
- Germicide wipes
Schedule an appointment to bring donations to the hospital. Donations should be brought in a bag or box, if possible, to: VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, Front Lobby, 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, Va.
Personnel will assist with donation drop-off. Those making drop-offs will be asked some quick questions and offered a tax deduction form that they can mail to the hospital for a receipt.
Financial contributions
VCU Health has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support its patients and care providers’ most pressing needs. Please visit this fund to make a gift. Donations may also be made through the website at vcu-cmh.org.
For more information on donations, call 434-584-5893.
