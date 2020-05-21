Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. food pantry of Warrenton last week received funding in the amount of $1,500 from Frontier Natural Gas Company based in Elkin in western North Carolina.
Frontier President/General Manager Fred Steele said that the local food pantry was selected as part of the company’s efforts to identify charitable organizations in the communities it serves that are in need of donations.
“We felt that (assisting Loaves & Fishes) would be the most beneficial to the county,” he said.
Frontier serves locations in Warren County and in western North Carolina.
Loaves & Fishes Co-founder Denise Swanner said that the food pantry has been a Frontier Natural Gas customer for many years. Mike Duhadaway, senior field technician serving the Warren County area, asked if he could recommend the food pantry as a funding recipient, Swanner added.
Last week’s funding is among several monetary and food contributions which Loaves & Fishes has received during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swanner noted that these donations have been critical to allowing the food pantry to assist as many Warren County residents as possible during this time of economic hardship.
“We are trying to get in as much food as we can since so many people have been laid off,” she said.
Loaves & Fishes is working to make sure it’s prepared to address potential economic impacts of the novel coronavirus through December.
“We are trying to prepare for (economic hardships) lasting through the end of this year, trying to have extra food for people,” Swanner added.
She is grateful to Frontier Natural Gas for its role in making sure that Loaves & Fishes will be ready.
“We are so appreciative of their donation, and it will definitely help the food distribution here in Warren County,” Swanner said.
Loaves & Fishes is seeking volunteers to help unload food trucks which arrive on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the food pantry at 252-257-1160.
