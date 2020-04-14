Warren County parents will have an opportunity to pick up $20 Food Lion gift cards on Friday, April 17, thanks to the grocery store chain’s partnership with Warren County Schools. They will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that Warren County Schools was among the districts across the country to be selected for the giveaways at no cost to them.
He said that selection was based upon an application process which took into consideration how many parents have taken advantage of student meal distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on weekdays at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School.
Stewart noted that Warren County Schools distributed more than 14,500 meals in the first 11 days of its program. A recent week averaged 1,700 meals per day.
Stewart said that the Food Lion gift cards will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis when parents pick up student meals. There will be a limit of one gift card per vehicle. Parents are asked to remain in their cars when picking up meals and gift cards.
Warren County Schools will document the response to next week’s giveaway through photographs and data to apply for consideration for another gift card giveaway in the future.
For more information, contact Andre Stewart at 252-257-3184, ext. 1227.
