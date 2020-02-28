Warren County Schools will conduct a ninth grade high school registration meeting for parents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the multipurpose room at Warren County Middle School.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide parents with information on each of Warren County’s high schools and explain the process of selecting the high school that their students would like to attend as ninth graders.
Warren County Schools’ Central Office staff, high school principals and counselors will be present to provide information and answer questions. The meeting is designed to help parents and students obtain as much information as possible and fully understand their options before making their high school selection.
Warren County Middle School is at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
For more information, call Ernie Conner at Warren County Schools’ Central Office at 252-257-3184.
