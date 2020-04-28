Warren County residents will have an opportunity to pick up $20 Food Lion gift cards on Thursday, April 30, through an ongoing partnership with Warren County Schools. The giveaway will be held from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that more than 500 people took advantage of a similar event on April 17. Because of that giveaway’s success, Food Lion approved the school system’s application for a second event, he added.
Stewart previously noted that the application process takes into consideration how many parents have taken advantage of student meal distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on weekdays at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School.
Stewart said that, through April 17, Warren County Schools has distributed more than 50,000 meals, for an average of 1,700 breakfasts and 1,700 lunches each day.
He emphasized that any Warren County resident in need is eligible to receive a gift card, whether or not they have children who attend public schools in the local district. Cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but will be limited to one card per vehicle.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive gift cards. If parents are picking up meals for their children, the cards will be given with the meals.
For more information, contact Andre Stewart at 252-257-3184, ext. 1227.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.