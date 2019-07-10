William Leon “Moon” Mayfield, 58, of Brown Circle, Norlina, is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today on multiple charges, including four counts of felony trafficking in cocaine.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigations Division arrested him on June 13 at his home. According to court documents, Mayfield was charged with the following: four counts of felony trafficking in cocaine, and single counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, felony conspire to traffic in cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to court documents, he is accused of possessing with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver 128 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of crack cocaine, possess up to one-half ounce of marijuana, a “white owl” cigar, plastic baggies and a purse to package, repackage, store, contain and conceal a controlled substance. Mayfield is also accused of
The sheriff’s office report states that the following were seized at the time of Mayfield’s arrest: money, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a pistol described in court documents as loaded with two unspent rounds of ammunition, brass knuckles and cell phones, among other items.
Court documents indicate that he pled guilty in Vance County Superior Court in 2016 to felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the documents, Mayfield also is accused of conspiring with a Jennie Seward Mayfield, also known as Jennie Narsissie Mayfield, 82, of the same address, to commit felony trafficking by manufacture and possession of between 28 and less than 200 grams of cocaine.
William Leon Mayfield was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $230,000 secured bond.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigations Divisions arrested Jennie Seward Mayfield on June 13 and charged her with felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. She was confined in the WCDC under $5,000 unsecured bond and will make her next appearance in Warren County District Court on Aug. 7.
Identity theft case
Cases against Nina Sussin, 76, and Stanley Sussin, 86, both of Highway 1 north, Wise were continued until Aug. 7 in Warren County District Court.
Each faces charges of 13 counts of felony identity theft and 13 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense over a time period from May 2018 through June 2019.
According to court documents, the Sussins are accused of using the checking account number of another person to obtain a total of $13,984.76 to pay bills.
Other arrests
Other recent arrests by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
-- Nikia Cheri Calixte, 40, of Old Macon Highway, Macon, was arrested on June 21 and charged with possession of stolen goods, larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny, all felonies. Calixte was confined in the WCDC under a bond of $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court today.
-- James Edward Livingston, 47, of Eaton Ferry Road, Vaughan, was arrested on June 3 and charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine). Cocaine was seized at the time of arrest. Livingston was confined in the WCDC under a bond of $7,000 and is scheduled to appear next in Warren County District Court on Aug. 7.
-- Ryan Spencer (Spenser) Pitchford, 32, of Ford Street, Henderson, was arrested on June 16 and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and common law robbery, both felonies. Pitchford was confined in the Vance County Detention Center under a bond of $60,000 and is scheduled to appear next in Warren Count District Court today.
