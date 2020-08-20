Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister began the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Aug. 17, by using a combination of virtual and classroom learning in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Warren Bell said students follow an 8 a.m.-3 p.m. schedule on Mondays through Thursdays, and have school from 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays.
Most students take classes virtually, but a small number of students in kindergarten through sixth grade attend school on campus. However, there are no more than six or seven students in each classroom to allow for social distancing, Bell said.
He indicated that Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School has been working over the past couple of years to purchase enough laptops and Chromebooks for all students and staff members. Last week, parents came to the school to pick them up, along with textbooks for their children.
Bell said that Smartboards in each classroom allow teachers to present lessons to students learning in person and virtually at the same time.
“Students will see their teachers live like they are in the classroom,” he said.
Lunches are delivered to students who are learning virtually. Students on campus have lunch there.
Due to COVID-19, it is unknown whether or when all students will return to campus this year. Bell said that the school will follow directions from the governor and local health department.
