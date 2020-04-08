As the world fights a pandemic, one of the best tools in our toolbox to manage stay at home orders and the anxiety of an economy that has been closed by the government to save lives is the thought of return to normalcy.
We can all count the days and know that at the end of this better days are ahead. One of the roles your community newspapers have played throughout the years has been to tie our communities together by telling your stories, holding our elected leaders accountable and being the permanent record.
Journalists are key workers not just in this time, but in all times. However, we need your help, our readers, now more than ever so this vital institution is around when this health crisis is over. We need you to seriously consider extending your subscription now with us at some amazing discounted rates and to give gift subscriptions to your friends and neighbors. If you don’t, we may not be here when you need us when life returns to normal.
The best gift you could give right now if we bring any joy to your daily routine in print and online is to subscribe, renew, and buy gift subscriptions. This will enable us to continue during these dark days to bring you vital, life saving information.
We are offering three years additional subscription right now for the price of two. See our offer inside today’s paper.
We value our relationship with our readers and advertisers more than anything. We have worked for decades to earn your trust. This is our hour of need, all of us. For the cost of going to the movies (back when that was still possible) you can be informed for three years in print and online and help keep community journalism alive in this area.
Make no mistake, if we don’t get your support now we may not make it. Join us now and let’s do this together, as we always have.
By supporting us, we can continue to support you.
