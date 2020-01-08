John Preston was appointed as Warren County tax administrator for a two-year term during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County commissioners at an annual salary of $70,000. He had served in the position on an interim basis since last October following the resignation of Starlin Beatty, who resigned as tax administrator here to accept employment in Durham County.
A native of Prince George’s County, Md., Preston moved to Warrenton in 2015 when he was hired as the county appraiser. He brings with him over 20 years of public service at the federal, state and local levels in both Maryland and North Carolina, working primarily in the assessments, billing and collection of property taxes; he also owned his own home inspection business.
Preston worked for Warren County from 2015-2017 before taking a role with the N.C. Department of Revenue-Local Government Division. He returned to Warren County in 2019 to fill the newly created assistant tax administrator role.
Preston has received training from both the N.C. Department of Revenue and the UNC School of Government in tax administration, real property appraisal, personal property appraisal, and property tax listing and assessing. He holds his home inspection license from the state of Maryland.
“The tax administrator is responsible for determining the fair and equitable assessed market value of both real and personal property here in the county,” Preston explained. “The tax dollars this tax value generates is a major portion of Warren County’s budget. These tax dollars are used to fund everyday programs and projects such as waste management, public safety, education, social services, business development, healthcare and leisure/social activities. All of these are necessary features to attract new business and new growth for the benefit of our current and future citizens.”
In his leisure, Preston enjoys spending time with his wife and family.
