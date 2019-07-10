As of Tuesday afternoon, four candidates had filed to run for office in November’s municipal elections.
In Macon, incumbent commissioner Glenn Riggan has filed for re-election and James Boyd, Jr. has also filed for town board. All five commissioners’ seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot in Macon.
In Norlina, newcomer Dennis Carrington has filed for a seat on the five-member town board. The mayor’s seat and all board seats will be on the ballot.
In Warrenton, incumbent John Blalock has filed for re-election. Four seats on the seven-member town board, which has staggered terms, will be up for grabs.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 19, at the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton. The filing fee is $5.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For more information, call the board of elections at 252-257-2114.
