ADAM FOREMAN/Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer

Lorenzo Wilkins, chief of the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, second from left, shakes hands with Lake Gaston Community Center President Clarence Drumgoole as Wilkins accepts the Person of the Year award during the Community Center’s annual holiday party Sunday. Also pictured are Wilkins’ mother and father, Sarah and Calvin Wilkins, who joined him on stage as he earned this recognition for exemplary service to the community.