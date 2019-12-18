Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Lorenzo Wilkins has been named the 2019 Person of the Year by the Lake Gaston Community Center.
According to the president of the Community Center, Clarence Drumgoole, Wilkins earned the award for his exemplary service in the community. This is the first year the not-for-profit organization gave out a person of the year award.
Wilkins, a Henrico, N.C. native, has been chief at Roanoke-Wildwood VFD for five years and was deputy chief for six years. He has been a member of the department for almost 14 years.
Wilkins attributes a lot of his drive and dedication to his family. His dad, Calvin Wilkins, was once the assistant chief at Roanoke-Wildwood and has served as a volunteer for 39 years, the department’s longest serving members. His mother, Sarah Wilkins, is a member of the department’s Auxiliary and, according to L. Wilkins, “kind of leads the field support committee” that responds to the calls with them. His brother, Kareen Wilkins, is one of Wilkins’ greatest role models, a 24-year active Army service member who is currently serving in Kuwait.
His service
Wilkins joined Roanoke-Wildwood after returning home from college and a year of work in Maryland. He was in his mid-20s, and at that time the youngest member of the department.
“The next guy closest in age was, like, 45,” Wilkins said. “I was the one they would run around and send in to do stuff because of my youth. They would send me out to fight brush fires and then they would tell me to roll up the hoses, and do other physical stuff.”
Wilkins said that his time in the department at the beginning was literally a trial by fire, and that made him the safety and training focused chief that he is today.
“It gave me the head space I needed, and I had to develop quickly. I didn’t have time to sit back and absorb what was going on,” he said.
After Wilkins became chief, the department became more diverse, and the average age has dropped 20 years. Wilkins said that when he first joined, the average volunteer age was 58; today it is 38. Wilkins, 38, is the youngest chief the department has ever had.
“One of the goals I set for myself was to recruit all people, not limited to retirees,” Wilkins said. “I understood that I had to get some youth in to assist me.”
His team
Wilkins has grown the organization from the 17 members and three trucks it had when he started 14 years ago, to 33 members—with more on the way—and nine trucks. Roanoke-Wildwood has grown from a small auxiliary building into the complex that can be seen along River Road. Under Wilkins’ command, the fire department has updated equipment, gained apparatus, and overall is at or above the standard it needs to be at for a functioning fire department.
Wilkins core crew is made up of the fire department President Eric Davis, Wilkins’ “right hand man,” who takes care of a lot of the administrative roles, allowing Wilkins to serve his team as a hands-on leader; Deputy Chief Erick Bowen and Assistant Chief Josh Compton, who are his go-to guys and always have his back; and Jack Saunders, a board member who also helps with administrative work and especially helps Wilkins with business he might not understand.
Wilkins also accredits the chief he is today to another volunteer, Bud More, who is the motor officer. More took Wilkins under his wing and taught him all about the trucks and spent extra time with him at the department.
As a leader, Wilkins always wants to be involved with his crew.
“I can’t imagine the guys and girls of Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department being at a call or at a class and I’m not right there with them,” he said. “I want to be there to learn right there with them, and help them along the way. I want to show them that they are not alone.”
The ups and downs
Earlier this year, Wilkins was at the fire station with crew member Brandon Hodges when a call came in about a golf cart accident and a young child who was unconscious and not breathing. Wilkins and Hodges jumped into action, finding that the child on the scene was now turning blue. Wilkins began administering CPR while Hodges secured the scene. When Wilkins became exhausted, Hodges took over CPR, and Wilkins helped in coordinating a helicopter to assist in the rescue.
“We wouldn’t have been able to save that child’s life if it wasn’t for our quick response and knowing what to do,” Wilkins said.
One of the hardest days on the job was responding to the Alford fire at Mulberry Court in March 2018. Wilkins said going to that scene and not knowing what had transpired, and then while on scene watching one of the victims come out of the house, and experiencing the realization of what was happening, was troubling.
“My guys did a great job fighting the fire back and assisting the FBI,” Wilkins said. “It was a terrible feeling, knowing that there was loss of life. Looking back, even if we arrived sooner, the results still wouldn’t be different. We did everything right and still couldn’t get the other victim out.”
The award and the future
Wilkins was honored and surprised to win the Person of the Year award from the Lake Gaston Community Center.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “I am thankful that the Community Center recognizes and sees what we do. Everyone at Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department is a volunteer. None of these men and women get paid, and they handle themselves like any paid professional. They work harder and train more than any paid professional.”
The RWW VFD fire district is expected to grow next year. Wilkins has plans to add equipment and apparatuses, and the department is working on adding a substation.
Wilkins said that recruiting is one of his biggest attributes, and he looks forward to bring more members in 2020.
For more information about joining the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Deparatment, call 252-533-4955.
Adam Foreman is a reporter with the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer in Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.