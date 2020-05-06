Warren County health director Dr. Margaret Brake updated county commissioners on COVID-19 cases here during the board’s monthly meeting Monday night.
Brake reported that confirmed positive cases were at 17 spread across the county, with six of those cases recovered, one currently hospitalized, no deaths and 116 known residents that have been tested.
She reminded the board that labs and private providers are not required to report negative tests, so more people are likely being tested.
Brake said there was one incident where individuals in one household tested positive, and another where individuals in the same workplace, which she did not name, tested positive.
The health department performs contact tracing on all COVID-19 cases, Brake said, meaning staff investigates close contact of anyone who screens positive for COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a positive individual for more than 10 minutes, she explained. The department also monitors those individuals daily for signs and symptoms, and if they develop signs and symptoms within the two- to 14- day incubation period, they are contacted for testing, she said.
The health department also determines when a case has recovered and when isolation orders can be lifted.
“All of these steps are taken immediately upon receipt of a positive case,” Brake said.
She said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently expanded the list of COVID-19 symptoms beyond the primary symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath to include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.
She said if there are residents in the county experiencing symptoms or who think they have been exposed to a positive case, the first step is to contact their primary care doctor to have their symptoms assessed.
The health department is working with local providers to help residents get tested, Brake said, as the department has certain criteria on how its tests can be used, such as for people who have contact in high risk settings like law enforcement, emergency medical services and nursing home workers.
“I expect that we will continue to have positive cases as more residents get tested,” Brake said. “At this point I would say we should not panic, but just understand that we need to maintain our current efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”
Brake said citizens should continue to follow public health guidance; stay at home except for essential needs; stay home if sick or showing mild symptoms; and stay home if positive for COVID-19 or under quarantine by the health department.
She said to continue practicing preventive measures to include: frequent hand washing; use hand sanitizer; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; cover coughs and sneezes; practice personal and social distancing; encourage others to video chat and use phone calls to stay in contact; and wear face coverings when out in public, particularly when social distancing can’t be maintained, like when in a grocery store.
Brake closed by saying to pay attention to vulnerable populations like senior citizens, and those with underlying health conditions and weakened immune systems.
“We know that community spread is here. It’s here in North Carolina, and it’s here in Warren County, and we must do our part to protect our loved ones from exposure to the virus,” she said.
If residents have questions or need information about COVID-19, they may call the health department at 252-257-1185.
During Monday night’s meeting, County Manager Vincent Jones reported that none of the county’s direct employees have been positive for COVID-19, but organizations that work with the county and come into county facilities have been, which has resulted in additional cleaning to keep everyone safe.
Also on Monday, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie reported that one town employee had tested positive for COVID-19. All contacts were subsequently tested and all tested negative, he said. Town Hall, which closed to the public at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, remains closed except for making water payments.
