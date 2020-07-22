WARR 1520 hosted the second in its four-part series of Healing Conversations on July 16.
In the studio to discuss the difficult topic of law enforcement, education and community relations were Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes, Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams, District Attorney Mike Waters and Asst. District Attorney Mike Putney Jr.
Host Latarshia Turner-Brothers opened the discussion by posing a question about distrust between communities and police and what happens when an officer is accused of misconduct.
DA Waters weighed in first saying the investigative process has to be “transparent and fair,” not be seen as “protecting” the officer or “obscuring” the incident, but “getting to the truth.”
Sheriff Johnny Williams advised his officers “to treat people the way they want to be treated, like you would treat family.”
Not a chase
Addressing Turner-Brother’s questions about two so-called chases, Warrenton’s Chief Lane said only one chase was initiated by a Warrenton Police officer and it did not involve the late Rhasheed Wheeler.
Lane explained his reason for taking down a post that appeared on the Warrenton Police Department page. The post was asking for any information on the unknown person at the time, but he felt the responses in generated were promoting hate and violence.
The intention was to help ID whoever the driver was and talk to him or her about the danger and illegality of riding a four-wheeler on town streets at night without headlights, Lane explained. But due to the nature of the responses, Lane opted to take it down.
“I was surprised at the reaction,” he said. “There was no target on anyone. An unlawful act is an unlawful act. Our job is to enforce the law regardless of race.”
Regarding what some consider a chase, Lane said the four-wheeler had come upon his officer on patrol on Hazelwood Street at a high speed. But by the time the officer had turned his vehicle around, the crash had already occurred.
Waters said social media posts take on a life of their own and finding the truth takes time. “I think trust has been harmed by public opinion” (in this matter). I’m confident that if this had been a chase the chief would have come to us,” Waters said. “The blue lights did not come on and there was no chase. This is a tragedy that a young man lost his life, but it was not because of the actions of the officer.”
A chase indeed
In the other recent case, there was in fact a chase after a motorcycle nearly struck a police vehicle. The motorcycle eventually eluded police going down a dirt path, but another vehicle interjected itself into the situation.
“My officer had a lawful reason to ask the driver if they knew the person on the motorcycle and if they knew how dangerous it was to interfere in the chase,” Lane said. He allows that any law enforcement officer knows that anyone can pull out a phone and record an incident. But it’s a crime to interrupt an investigation or interfere with a chase, and whoever does so can be lawfully detained.
What rights?
Aside from these incidents, Turner-Brothers asked about telling potential perpetrators why they’re being pulled over. What rights do our drivers have when asked to provide license and registration before being told the reason for their being pulled over and detained?
“You have to show your license and registration, but it’s also a good idea for officers to tell someone why they’re being pulled over,” ADA Putney said. He said officers telling drivers why they’re being pulled over can deescalate a tense situation, allowing the officer to provide better service and convey a presumption of innocence.
Turner-Brothers pushed back there, saying minorities are not typically afforded a presumption of innocence, but approached with guilt. Putney said he reviews every case that comes across his desk and most are handled properly.
Waters added that Warren County is the best in this regard due to the community’s relationship with law enforcement due to conversations on these issues going back 30 years, thanks in part to former congresswoman Eva Clayton.
“We take the presumption of innocence very seriously,” Waters said. “Unless we can show you proof beyond a reasonable doubt, it’s your responsibility to turn a defendant loose.”
What’s broken?
Turner-Brothers posed what turned out to be a mostly rhetorical question regarding racial and gender disparity in the Warrenton police force, citing just two black officers, noting there’s never been a minority chief, and no women on the force.
Norlina’s Chief Mayes, who is African-American, responded by talking about the four-month process it takes for one to become a Norlina police officer.
The host’s final question was taken from a caller who asked what’s broken, what needs healing, and what would make things better.
“An informed society is a better society,” Chief Lane said. “My door is always open to anyone with questions about traffic stops or anything.”
Sheriff Williams said education is key. “Come in and talk to us and the DA staff,” he said. DA Waters said that while things in Warren County are good, continuing conversations like this is important.
ADA Putney said that work should be done to build trust in the criminal justice system and improve the process. “If you want something to be better, you have to get a seat at the table,” he said. “There are a lot of people who don’t trust law enforcement. Be that change. Go work there.”
For her part, Turner-Brothers said, “No matter what our differences are or what our beliefs are, we still have to live together. This is our community! My motto is that ‘We are our communities keepers’ and we can and will find a way to live in peace, harmony, and unification no matter how challenging it can be at times.”
She said it’s up to us to have these resolution-based conversations in order that diversity and inclusion is the rule and not the exception.
“Change won’t happen overnight, but the work to improve is a continuous effort on all of our parts,” she said. “We have to see the action of improvement, and these conversations are a point of action.”
