The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, through the state Solid Waste Trust Fund, has awarded Warren County a $10,000 grant to assist in the deconstruction of abandoned manufactured homes as part of the enforcement of the county’s abandoned manufactured home ordinance.
The county commissioners first adopted the abandoned manufactured home ordinance in May 2008. From 2010 to 2017, Warren County was awarded three grants totaling $89,500 through this program to aid eligible property owners in the legal deconstruction and disposal of approximately 50 abandoned singlewide or doublewide units.
Property owners can apply to the program, and contractors will be solicited for the new grant cycle, with an anticipated start date of March 1. The cost to eligible property owners is $305 for a singlewide unit or $575 for a doublewide unit, which covers the demolition permit and landfill tipping fees.
For more information or to apply to the county program, contact Ken Krulik, Planning and Zoning administrator, at 252-257-7027 or kenkrulik@warrencountync.gov. Forms can be picked up at the Planning/Zoning and Code Enforcement Department, 542 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
