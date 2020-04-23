Linda Browne of the GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club has been named the Minnie Lou Parker Creech Clubwoman of the Year. A resident of Lake Gaston, Browne was among four nominees, who first won at the district level, for the state award.
“I was really honored,” said Browne, who has been attending state conventions close to 20 years and has seen the caliber of women who have previously won the prestigious award. “I know it’s a big deal. It’s an honor and humbling to me to be part of that group of ladies.”
Clubwoman of the Year is normally announced during the annual state convention, which was originally planned last weekend in Asheville, Browne said. But like other events this month, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Browne learned about her selection from GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club President Linda Paschall.
“Linda has always been active in the club and has shown me things I should do and not do since I have been president,” Paschall said. “She is always helpful, and knows the Woman’s Club inside and out. She’ll help do anything for anybody and is a good leader. I consider her a good friend.”
The award was officially announced over the weekend in an electronic special awards edition of North Carolina Clubwoman, the official magazine of The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina.
According to the entry form, the award is given annually to honor a clubwoman who has “given of her time, talents, interest, organizational efforts and active participation to render outstanding service through the Federation.”
In announcing Browne as the winner, North Carolina Clubwoman described her as having leadership, a positive outlook and willingness to do anything, making her a valuable club member; always generous with her time and talents; inviting new members to the club while taking the time to know and encourage new and current members; helping to guide her club to improve; being active not only in the Warrenton club, but also at the district and state levels; and living the words of the Clubwoman Collect, which advocates putting away pettiness and fault-finding, while touting values such as being generous, non-judgmental and kind.
Browne joined the GFWC-Warrenton Woman’s Club in 1995 after being asked to join by three members with whom she was acquainted. The size of the club, not too large and not too small, was a good fit, and she liked that it was a social outlet that also provided service to the community.
“Everybody was so welcoming,” she said. “It’s a great club with good people.”
Browne’s contributions to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs at all levels, as well as volunteer work in the local community, demonstrate her passion for service.
Her past and current Warrenton Woman’s Club positions include serving as president from 2000-2004; chairing the Public Issues Community Service Program from 2005-2015; being head of publicity since 2006; being selected as Clubwoman of the Year in 2002 and 2019; at the district level: serving as secretary; chairing Public Policy, President/JD’s Special Project, International Outreach CSP, and Bylaws; serving as Parliamentarian; chosen as district Clubwoman of the Year in 2005 and 2007; at the state level: currently on the Board of Trustees, chairs the President’s Special Project and is a volunteer Shot@Life “Champion” (partner organization); formerly membership vice ch airwoman, chaired International Outreach CSP, Bylaws Committee member, Nominating Committee member, and chaired public relations.
Browne is also active in other community organizations. She is coordinator of the Warren County Memorial Library Book Club, secretary of the Warren County Community Foundation Board of Directors, serves on the Halifax Electric Membership Corporation Credentials and Elections Committee and the Warren County E-911 Task Force, and is a member of the Lake Gaston Association, Lake Gaston Water Safety Council, Friends of Warren County Memorial Library, Partners for Preservation Warrenton, American Cancer Society Action Network, Warren County Arts Council, Warren County Forestry Club, Lake Gaston Computer Club and Pasture Gate Property Owners Association, among others.
Browne, who has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of California at Davis, is retired from a 24-year career in the data processing field, the last 18 years spent as a systems analyst with the Sacramento (Calif.) Police Department. There, she oversaw projects to computerize the department’s dispatching and records operations. She and her husband, Chuck, a retired sheriff’s captain, moved to Lake Gaston from California in 1994.
Among her hobbies are reading, traveling, water sports, yoga, and walking or playing with her English Springer Spaniel, Cooper.
