The following pleas were accepted or judgments handed down during the July 27 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Case Management Court. Judge Craig Croom presided.
• Tony Lamont Richardson, plea of guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of justice; sentenced to 120 days in North Carolina’s Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program; suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and attorney fees; probation to begin upon release from Department of Adult Correction; charge of felony fail to register as a sex offender voluntarily dismissed.
• Wanya Mallet Alston, plea of guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen goods; sentenced to 30 days in the Warren County Detention Center with credit for time served; attorney fees and court costs to be civil judgments; jail fees waived.
• Philip (Phillip) Danzel West, plea of guilty to felony larceny; sentenced to eight-19 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to pay $4,001 restitution together with or separately from the co-defendants; probation supervision fee and jail fees waived; ordered not to go upon the property of Lucky’s Internet Café.
• Derrick (Derek) Cumberland, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault on a government official; sentenced to 75 days in the DAC at the expiration of current sentence; attorney fees to be civil judgments; charge of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner/throw voluntarily dismissed.
