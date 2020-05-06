A meeting between county government and school system officials has been proposed in an attempt to resolve what amounts to a more than $1.5 million difference between the school system’s 2020-21 budget request and the proposed county allocation.
The draft budget presented by County Manager Vincent Jones to the Warren County Board of Commissioners Monday night includes an appropriation of $5.43 million to Warren County Schools with an increase of $315 in overall funding from the current year’s budget.
However, Warren County Schools is requesting $6.99 million in funding for 2020-21, largely to provide services for exceptional children not covered by federal funds and to provide updated textbooks for students. The budget request represents more than a $1.5 million increase from the county allotment for the current fiscal year.
With some reluctance, the board of education gave its approval for the school system budget request during an April 28 virtual business meeting/work session. Board member Barbara Brayboy could not participate due to loss of electricity at her home.
During the budget discussion, several board members expressed concern about the increase in light of the financial uncertainty facing counties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said that Warren County Schools faced a difficult challenge in preparing the proposed budget while taking into consideration the financial times and the need for critical items. She added that materials such as updated textbooks are critical to improve the quality of local education and reduce the number of students leaving the traditional public school system for charter schools.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, funding for public charter schools comes primarily from state and local sources. Warren County Schools previously explained that public school districts are affected because funding from these sources moves from traditional public schools to charter schools based on the number of students from school districts who attend charter schools.
According to recent data presented to the local board of education, Warren County Schools had lost 363 students and more than $629,000 to charter schools in the current academic year as of April 8.
During Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Jones noted that the county’s per pupil funding for the current fiscal year exceeds that of surrounding counties.
His data indicated that Warren County is spending $3,057 for each of the school system’s 1,777 students. That compares to $1,490 for each of 6,200 students in Vance County, $2,770 for each of 8,068 students in Franklin County and $2,015 for each of 8,790 students in Granville County.
A closer look at the budget
Current expense, or operational funds
Jones is proposing a county allocation of $4.78 million, an increase of $4.70 million from the current fiscal year.
The school system is requesting $6.54 million in its current expense budget. Current expense funding in the amount of $64,417 in fines and forfeitures funding from state agencies will bring the total current expense budget to $6.60 million.
The majority of the current expense funding is proposed to go toward regular instructional support ($1.01 million), operational support services ($1.48 million) and special population services for special needs students including exceptional children ($1.16 million).
Young told the school board that federal funding covers services for up to 12 percent of a school system’s students designated as exceptional children. She said that 20 percent of Warren County Schools’ students fall into the exceptional children category, and the school system is responsible for funding the difference.
Capital outlay
The proposed county budget allocates $350,000 in sales tax funds from the county to Warren County Schools. The appropriation represents a decrease from $524,685 in the current fiscal year.
The school system’s proposed budget includes $909,670 in items to be funded from a range of sources that include North Carolina Education Lottery funds, sales tax and the school system’s leftover federal and state funding based upon average daily membership.
Warren County Schools’ Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam told the board that as of March, $1.2 million in lottery funding is available to Warren County Schools.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, school systems may use lottery net proceeds for reducing class size in early grades, academic pre-kindergarten programs, school construction, and scholarships for needy college and university students.
Warren County Schools proposes to use $10,883 in ADM funds to purchase computer carts for Chromebooks throughout the district.
Items to be funded by the state lottery are as follows: Warren County High School light pole, $3,150; WCHS and Warren County Middle School bathroom stall repairs, $8,000; pipe repairs at Northside K-8 School, $27,265; and roofs for WCHS and WCMS, $84,396.
However, the school system’s plan to use $358,419 in sales tax funds to purchase additional computer carts for Chromebooks exceeds the proposed sales tax allocation from the county on its own. Other items budgeted to be funded through sales tax include the following: Warren Early College High School walkie-talkies, $2,700; Alternative Learning Program door repairs, $3,462; security cameras at all schools, $15,000; activity bus, $96,395; and painting all schools except WECHS and WCHS, $300,000.
Expansion/current expense
The proposed county budget allocates $180,000 to Warren County Schools, an increase from $80,000 in the current fiscal year.
The school system is requesting $300,000 with a majority of funding, or $250,000, to be used to provide new reading and math textbooks for all schools.
In 2013, the N.C. General Assembly approved House Bill 44, which called for a transition from funding traditional paper textbooks to funding for only digital materials, including textbooks and instructional resources, by 2017.
Young told the school board that, as a result of the move to online learning, some Warren County reading and math classes did not have textbooks. The superintendent would like to implement a plan that would provide reading and math textbooks to all local students in kindergarten through grade 12.
The remainder of the budget request, $50,000, would be used to continue the school system’s literacy/reading development program.
SEMAA budget
Jones proposes in the county budget to maintain funding for the Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy housed at Warren County High School at $119,000, the same as the last four fiscal years. However, the school system is requesting $149,100.
Warren County Schools took over program operation from the county in the 2014-15 school year. According to school system data, SEMAA served 389 students in 2019.
A breakdown of the school system’s SEMAA request is as follows: personnel, $46,100; workshops/conferences, $16,000; supplies, $25,000; parent outreach/involvement, $5,000; STEM competitions, $12,000; equipment, $15,000; and summer session, $30,000.
School board budget discussion
During its meeting last week, school board discussion centered on the approximately $2 million increase in the school system’s local current expense request from last year, when Warren County Schools requested $4.5 million during the current time of financial uncertainty.
Board members were also concerned about the school system’s low fund balance, noting that the most recent audit and financial wellness checklist recommended a tight budget.
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame and board member Victoria Lehman were especially concerned about approving the budget without more explanation. Longtime board member Roberta Scott advised more recently elected board members Talley-Brame, Lehman and Linda Byrd to closely consider the budget explanation to come and to show support for the superintendent and Central Office staff’s efforts to develop the budget.
Young said that the school system budget must take into consideration a wide range of needs, including providing support for teachers and services for exceptional children.
“We need to move forward to provide services to students, but we also need to fund textbooks and training for teachers,” she said.
Pulliam said that the budget includes many things not covered by state or federal funding.
“We are trying to be frugal, but there are so many needs,” she said.
Lehman again called for a frugal approach to the budget to avoid making the school system a burden to the county during this time of COVID-19. She noted that she understood how difficult it is to fund everything that is needed, but repeated her concern about the increase in the budget request over last year. Talley-Brame and Byrd agreed.
Young replied that the school system is in a difficult position of working to keep families from moving their children to charter schools if they don’t believe they are receiving an adequate education in the traditional public school system. She said that upgraded textbooks would go a long way toward improving the quality of local education, thereby encouraging more parents to remain with Warren County Schools.
“People have said that declining academics are why they pull students,” Young said. “Our goal is have student numbers (in Warren County Schools) go up, but we need to get parents to trust us with the education of their children.”
Meeting requested
On Tuesday, Talley-Brame told the newspaper that providing services for exceptional children makes up a significant portion of the proposed school system budget. She noted Young’s explanation that school systems must make up the difference not covered by federal funds.
“Once the students are identified, we are obligated to provide services,” she said.
Talley-Brame said that the school system will move forward in presenting its budget to the county as approved.
She added that she has requested an opportunity for Young, Board Vice Chairwoman Linda Byrd and herself to meet with Jones, County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis and Vice Chairman Victor Hunt for an in-depth discussion of why Warren County Schools needs what it is requesting for 2020-21.
Young declined to make an official statement regarding the proposed county budget, saying that she addressed all of her concerns to the board of education during last week’s meeting.
