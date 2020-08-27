Warren County Schools named Vaughan Elementary School kindergarten teacher Amy Wharton as its Beginning Teacher of the Year during the school system’s Aug. 12 Convocation.
The first runner-up was Bridget Perry, Family & Consumer Sciences Career and Technical Education teacher at Warren County High School. The second runner-up was Kellie Barrow, Exceptional Children teacher at Mariam Boyd Elementary School.
Other nominees were Barbara Mallow, middle grades language arts teacher, Northside K-8 School; Franasia Greene, eighth-grade math teacher, Warren County Middle School; and Draxie Elswick, science teacher, Warren New Tech High School. The Warren Early College High School nominee resigned to accept a position elsewhere.
A Warren County native, Wharton is the daughter of Nannie Harris and Johnny Harris of Warren County, and the late Ray Charles Hawkins.
A graduate of Warren County High School, she holds an associate’s degree in early childhood/teacher associate from Vance-Granville Community College and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University.
She and her husband, Bruce Wharton, Sr., have three children, an Army veteran/college student, a college graduate and a high school senior.
Wharton has devoted her career to assisting children, first in daycare services and later in Warren County Schools.
“I always wanted to work with children,” she said.
As Wharton was growing up, she drew inspiration from her own teachers, especially Mr. Knight, her sixth grade teacher at North Warren.
“He always encouraged me to do my best and set goals for myself,” she said.
Wharton credits her WCHS teacher Dr. Linda Mason, with helping her to build her confidence. Macon encouraged her to participate in Future Leaders of America competitions.
As an adult, Wharton worked at the former Little People’s Childcare in Warrenton, under the direction of Doris Hargrove, before opening Beloved’s Childcare in Norlina, which she owned and operated for nearly 15 years. She has also served as an advocate for children through the Guardian Ad Litem program.
Wharton became a teacher assistant at Vaughan in January 2017. She credits the school’s principal at the time, Brian Biles, for encouraging her to become a teacher. She loves having the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of her students, and building close relationships with them and their parents.
Wharton said she became a teacher because she loves serving others and nurturing children in a positive way. She looks forward to seeing the smiles on her students’ faces every day.
“I love watching them grow socially and academically,” she said. “Students do not care how much you know until they know how much you care. Forming relationships with students so that they believe in themselves the way I believe in them is a philosophy that I have adopted.”
Wharton’s former students and those she worked with at the daycares still remember her.
“They are excited to see me, and I’m excited to see them,” she said.
For Wharton, what matters most is how you treat your students, making them feel nurtured and loved.
She wasn’t expecting to be named Beginning Teacher of the Year.
“When I heard my name announced, it meant that my hard work and dedication paid off,” Wharton said.
As the new school year begins, she continues to cherish her role as a teacher influencing the lives of younger students. Wharton keeps in mind the scripture, “To whom much is given, much is required,” and loves the opportunity to give back to her home county.
“I love where I live, and I love the people,” she said.
Wharton reflects on her recent honor with an attitude of thanks.
“Thank you to the principal who hired me, Brian Biles, and thank you to Principal Renee Mizelle for always being there, my Vaughan Elementary family, and Dr. Linda Mason, my teacher in high school.”
