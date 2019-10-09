Early voting for the Nov. 5 municipal elections will begin Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Warren County Board of Elections Office for residents of Norlina and Warrenton.
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Oct. 16-Nov. 1 at the county board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham Annex Building.
Candidates whose names will appear on the ballots are as follows:
Norlina
Mayor: Wayne Aycock (one candidate running uncontested)
Town Commissioner: Dorsey Capps, Dennis Carrington, Roger Jackson, Claude O’Hagan, James A. (Bubba) Overby, Mike Perry, Tyrone Simes, Sr. and Charles Smiley (eight candidates seeking five open seats)
Warrenton
Town Commissioner: John Blalock, Margaret Britt, Michael Coffman and Travis Packer (four candidates seeking four open seats)
Macon
There is no early voting for residents of Macon.
In order to help familiarize voters with candidates whose names will appear on the ballots, The Warren Record is publishing its traditional Question & Answer section in the Oct. 9 print edition. Because the only contested race this year is for town commissioner in Norlina, the newspaper is devoting its Q&A entirely to the eight candidates seeking positions on the five-member board.
Copies of the ballots for all three towns are now available at the board of elections office in Warrenton.
