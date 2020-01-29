N.C. Cooperative Extension is offering an educational program for prospective growers of industrial hemp on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. The free event will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
This meeting will provide the latest updates on industrial hemp based on the production research being conducted at N.C. State University and N.C. A&T State University. There will also be information provided on the licensing process, markets, pest management and more.
Presenters include: Paul Adams, N.C. Department of Agriculture; John Ivey, N.C. A&T State University; Yara Rosado Rivera, N.C. State University Plant Pathology; and David Suchoff, NCSU Alternative Crops specialist.
Although this is a free event, registration is requested. To register, call 252-257-3640 or go online to go.ncsu.edu/warrenhemp.
