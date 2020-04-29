The Norlina Town Board’s April 23 budget work session raised more questions than answers as the board reached consensus on garbage/recycling fees while leaving other matters in limbo.
As the meeting began, Commissioner Roger Jackson said that the board would be faced with making tough decisions, especially with constantly changing economic dynamics created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I realize this is a crisis year for everybody,” he said as he recommended keeping a tight budget.
During the board’s first budget work session, Norlina Public Works Director Blaine Reese recommended an increase of 50 cents in water rates and 75 cents in sewer rates, along with raising the cost from $10 to $15 in monthly garbage/recycling fees.
Norlina current water rates per thousand gallons are $5 for residential customers living inside the town limits and $5.75 for residential customers outside the town limits.
Current sewer rates per thousand gallons are $5.25 for residential customers living inside the town limits and $7.50 for residential customers outside the town limits.
During the previous meeting, Reese told the board that an increase in water and sewer rates is necessary to offset an increase in the town’s annual payment to the Kerr Lake Regional Water System needed to fund updates to the system that he estimated at between $10 million and $12 million.
At the same time, he reported that the increase in sewer rates takes into consideration an increase in expenses related to upgrades at the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. Norlina is responsible for paying $520.60 monthly as its share of an additional loan payment for rehab at the WWTP.
Reese told the board that an increase in garbage fees was necessary because Waste Industries charges Norlina $18 per household per month for garbage/recycling pickup.
Board members, during last week’s session, questioned how to balance the need to keep a tight budget while generating revenue during an unprecedented economic time.
Jackson asked if the board should consider raising the tax rate by 2 cents. Currently, Norlina’s tax rate stands at 64 cents per $100 valuation.
Reese recommended that the board consider raising the monthly household garbage/recycling fee to $20, saying that it would generate $60,000 for the general fund and would potentially make departmental budget cuts unnecessary.
He also suggested that the board take a look at what salary line items could be moved out of public works to the general fund.
After further discussion, the board reached consensus to increase the monthly garbage/recycling fee as Reese suggested. However, the decision raised questions about what to do about water and sewer fees that were not resolved during the meeting.
Now, it is back to the drawing board for Norlina department heads as the board asked them to revise their budget requests to take into consideration the revenue expected to be generated through garbage fees.
The board’s next meeting will be its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. The public will be able to access the meeting through Zoom with meeting identification number 522 151 5110 and password 989935.
