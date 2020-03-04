Warren County voters made their demand for continued change in public education known at the polls Tuesday by voting out the two incumbent school board members, one by an overwhelming margin, while challengers in other county races failed to upset their opponents.
Roberta Scott, who has served on the nonpartisan Warren County Board of Education representing District 3 since 2000, was handily defeated by Joyce Brothers Long, who garnered 3,157 votes, or 63 percent of the total, to Scott’s 1,579 based on preliminary results after all of the county’s 14 precincts had reported Tuesday night.
Running for the District 5 seat on the school board, challenger Jennifer Sims received 2,529 votes to incumbent Barbara Brayboy’s 2,254 votes.
For Warren County Commissioner, District 1, Democrat Jennifer Jordan Pierce received 2,104 votes to challenger Stanley Jones, Jr.’s 1,755. Democrat Walter Powell, running for re-election to the District 5 seat as county commissioner, received 2,155 votes to challenger Al Cooper, Jr.’s 1,718 votes.
Democrat Yvonne Alston, seeking to retain her seat as register of deeds, had 3,224 votes and little competition from challenger Emily Newell, who received just 665 votes.
In other races, Warren County Democrats supported: Joseph R. Biden for president, Erica D. Smith for U.S. Senate, Roy Cooper for governor, Chaz Beasley for lieutenant governor, Beth Wood for state auditor, Walter Smith for commissioner of agriculture, Keith Sutton for state superintendent of public instruction, and Ronnie Chatterji for state treasurer; Republicans supported: Donald J. Trump for president, Thom Tillis for U.S. Senate, Sandy Smith for U.S. House District 1, Dan Forest for governor, Mark Robinson for lieutenant governor, Jim O’Neill for state attorney general, Tony Street for state auditor, Mike Causey for commissioner of insurance, Chuck Stanley for commissioner of labor, E.C. Sykes for secretary of state and Catherine Truitt for state superintendent of public instruction; and Libertarians cast the majority of their votes for Jedidiah Hill for president.
Voting results are preliminary until certified by the Warren County Board of Elections.
