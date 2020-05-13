Budget reality hit home for the Norlina Town Board on Thursday as board members discussed the potential ripple effect caused by economic hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything pointed in one direction: expected loss of revenue, especially in the local options sales tax.
Last week’s meeting was the board’s third budget work session in preparation for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1.
The board held firm to its decision to increase garbage/recycling fees to $20 per month to cover the per-household cost to the town for Waste Industries to provide garbage and recycling services.
However, reality sank in as commissioners discussed potential 1 or 2 percent pay increases for town employees.
“As much as I would like to give everyone a raise, this is the wrong time to do it,” Commissioner Roger Jackson said.
Commissioner Tyrone Simes recommended that the town focus on conserving funds now and consider employee pay increases at a later time when the economy is less uncertain.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” he said.
Simes referred to the economic impact of closures related to the novel coronavirus when he noted that many people don’t know if they will be able to return to work.
Reese agreed, suggesting that unemployment rates could reach unimaginable peaks before the pandemic is over.
“It’s hard to fathom, when 30 percent of the workforce is out of work, that it won’t affect the economy,” he said. “If you’re not working, you won’t spend money.”
Board members turned their attention to the projected revenue from the local option sales tax. According to budget records, Norlina received $294,975 in sales tax in fiscal year 2018-19. The town projected its sales tax revenue for the current fiscal year at $286,500. To this point, Norlina has received $264,828.
“If you see a decrease in sales by 20 percent over the next 12 months, that is $57,000 less in sales tax,” Reese said.
Simes warned that as more businesses reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease, revenue could be impacted by a potential increase in cases.
“One of the things everybody is saying is that it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said. “It’s going to get worse when we open up. We don’t know how it will affect us.”
Reese noted that the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department is requesting an increase in the town allotment from $25,000 in the current budget to $35,000 for 2020-21 to cover such needs as a new fire truck. He cautioned the board to consider the potential economic impact of COVID-19 before making a decision, and now may not be the time to purchase new equipment. Reese added that the public works department is focusing on repairing equipment instead of making new purchases.
The board continues to consider whether to increase water rates by 50 cents, and the question was raised about if a tax increase would be needed.
Board members requested that Town Clerk Christina Allman provide data for what a “bare bones” budget would look like before making further decisions.
“We are facing something we have never faced before and hope we never have again,” Commissioner Claude O’Hagan said of economic impact of the novel coronavirus.
Commissioner Charles Smiley agreed, saying that the only difference between 1929-30, the time of the Great Depression, and the present is the change in means of communication, providing for the easier spread of rumors.
The board scheduled its next budget work session for 5:30 p.m. today. Members of the public may view the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us. The identification number is 522 151 5110, and the password is 989935.
