LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Warren County’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children team works to raise awareness about World Breastfeeding Week in August through activities such as the banner they hold containing the signatures of 104 women who have breastfed at some point in their lives. Pictured, from the left, are WIC Director Liz Tetley, Nutritionist/Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Manager Ashley Evans, Vendor Manager/Processing Assistant Deadre Marrow and Breastfeeding Peer Counselor LaDayzha Hicks.