Warren County’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC, will hold a celebration to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Those planning to attend should RSVP by Friday, July 26.
The event is open to all current and former breastfeeding mothers, as well as expectant mothers.
Those attending should check in at the WIC window at the health department upon arrival. The event will include a roundtable discussion on breastfeeding, light refreshments and prizes.
As they prepare for the upcoming celebration, members of the Warren County WIC team are promoting the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby.
WIC Director Liz Tetley said that breastfeeding can help mothers return to their pre-pregnancy weight faster, and can reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, high blood pressure, arthritis, high blood fats, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and depression.
She added that breastfeeding provides babies with nutrients that are easily digested, contains antibodies that will help ward off viruses and bacteria, can reduce the risk of middle ear infections and hospitalization for respiratory infections, can reduce the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and obesity rates, and help babies fall asleep faster when they wake up in the middle of the night.
The WIC program offers the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program for all expectant mothers as they await the arrival of their bundles of joy. WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor LaDayzha Hicks begins checking on expectant mothers 37 weeks into their pregnancy, offering education and encouragement on a regular basis through the first month after the baby is born. She said that she can follow-up with clients for a longer period of time if needed.
Hicks encouraged clients to talk with her about concerns and problems they encounter or if breastfeeding is difficult, and can meet with them at the health department or at their home.
Tetley noted that WIC clients who are breastfeeding receive two food packages —one for the mother and one for the baby — to ensure that both receive the nutrition they need for the baby’s healthy development.
The mother’s package includes cheese, tuna/salmon, legumes, peanut butter, whole wheat bread and whole grains, cereal, eggs, juice, fruits, vegetables and milk. The baby’s package includes the infant meats, cereal, fruits and vegetables appropriate for his or her stage of development.
Hicks said that currently 12 mothers are active in the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program, and nine have completed the program.
In observance of World Breastfeeding Week Aug. 1-7, the Warren County WIC staff invited current and former breastfeeding mothers to sign a banner and note the number of months they breastfed. As of last week, 104 women had signed the banner and highlighted a total of 1,194 months — or more than 99 years — of breastfeeding.
As World Breastfeeding Week draws closer, the WIC team will continue its efforts to normalize breastfeeding and to help women adjust to their new roles as mothers.
