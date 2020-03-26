The Warrenton Police Department is wanting to connect with shut-ins in town that rely on oxygen in the event of a power outage or other situation that may interfere with operating of an oxygen unit.
"We want to be aware of those in need if ever there is a power outage or other disaster that could possibly interfere with the daily workings of a resident's oxygen unit within their home," said Police Chief Goble Lane.
Warrenton town residents who rely on oxygen units, or their caretakers, are asked to contact Officer Williams at the Warrenton Police Department for further information at 252-257-3123 or email him at jwilliamswpd@warrenton.nc.gov.
