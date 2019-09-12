On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Warren County community can take part in the International Day of Peace with a walking vigil from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hayley-Haywood Park in Warrenton. The park is at 124 Hawkins Campus Dr., Warrenton, just off West Franklin Street near the Warren County Senior Center.
Sylvia Fletcher of Warrenton has been hosting the annual Day of Peace walking vigils for nearly 10 years.
Participants are welcome to come whenever they can during the walk hours and are invited to bring with them posters, poems, music or dance to share to help celebrate the United Nations’ initiative.
Fletcher noted that the observance is non-political and not associated with a religion. She said the Day of Peace can also be a time to promote preventing violence of any type, such as domestic violence and bullying.
Fletcher invites members of the community to bring chairs and lunch or snacks so they can stay awhile and enjoy the disc park and walking vigil activities.
Also, local churches are invited to join others around the world in ringing their bells at noon in recognition of world peace.
The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981. Twenty years later, the General Assembly designated the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. The International Day of Peace is observed worldwide on Sept. 21.
This year’s theme is “Climate Action for Peace,” which draws attention to the issue of combating climate change as a way to promote peace throughout the world.
The UN Day of Peace observance also is celebrated through Pinwheels for Peace. Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Fla., as a way for students to express their feelings about what is going on in the world and in their lives.
For more information, go to un.org/en/events/peaceday or pinwheelsforpeace.com. To be on the local program or for more information on the local walking vigil, call Sylvia Fletcher at 252-257-2520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.