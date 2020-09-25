On Sept. 3, Warren Family Institute, Inc. delivered boxes containing bags filled with schools supplies to three Warren County schools.
Bags were filled with notebook paper, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pencils, ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks and hand sanitizer.
The first delivery of school supplies was made to Principal Michelle Dunbar of Northside K-8 School.
The second was to Principal Katrinka Brewer and Assistant Principal Kendra Davis of Mariam Boyd Elementary School. While at Mariam Boyd, WFI Family Support Specialist Linda Reid Pitchford passed out bags of school supplies to parents as they arrived to pick up Chromebooks for their children.
WFI’s final distribution was to Warren County Middle School, where school supplies were delivered to Interim Principal Dr. Dennis Carrington and Interim Assistant Principal Angela Lee-Easter.
The WFI expresses appreciation to the public for their donations and support of the Annual Back to School Supply Drive. Through the donations, WFI was able to provide over 300 Warren County elementary and middle school students with school supplies. The school supply distribution would not have been possible without the support of local churches, business and individuals.
