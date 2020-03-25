Officer Michael Vaught, left, and Chief Goble Lane of the Warrenton Police Department put out cones with signs designating parking spaces in downtown Warrenton on Tuesday as 15-minute parking for restaurant take-out and curbside delivery customers.
Lane said that Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner suggested the idea to designate two spaces for each open restaurant to assist the local small businesses in meeting the delivery and take-out-only restriction currently in place for restaurants statewide because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
