Certain part-time Warren County Schools employees who were in danger of being laid off will receive pay through April 30, thanks to action by the N.C. State Board of Education.
On Monday, Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young announced that the state board adopted a state of emergency leave policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the board approved the policy on March 27.
Young indicated that, in the Warren County school system, the policy would allow bus drivers, bus monitors, tutors, cafeteria staff and long-term substitutes to be paid through state funding.
Last month, the employment future of some of those workers looked bleak. During its March work session, the Warren County Board of Education was forced to consider pay for employees such as tutors, bus drivers and bus monitors in light of an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper that closed public schools until May 15 due to COVID-19.
At that time, Young told the board that the state DPI issued guidelines that employees must work in order to be paid, but tutors, bus drivers and bus monitors were not needed because of the school closures. She added that some school districts were using fund balance to cover part-time employee pay on an ongoing basis, but Warren County Schools did not have an adequate fund balance after March 27 to do that.
On Monday, Young announced that the state action would allow bus drivers, bus monitors, tutors, cafeteria staff and long-term substitutes to receive pay from March 16 through April 30. She added that they will receive their paychecks on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.