Culpriest (Cul Priest) Lamont Jones, 46, of Roanoke Rapids pled guilty in Warren County Superior Court last week to felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after break/enter charges in connection with a 2018 break-in at Lake Gaston Supply Co. in the Littleton area.
He appeared before Judge Cynthia K. Sturges on Jan. 21.
Jones was captured in Roanoke Rapids in April of last year after escaping from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October 2018. At the time of his escape, he was serving a sentence for charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, burglary, breaking and entering, attempted safecracking and larceny of a firearm.
The six-month search involved sheriffs’ officers from Warren and surrounding counties in North Carolina and Virginia, the N.C. Highway Patrol, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In June 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office charged Jones in connection with the break-in at Lake Gaston Supply Co..
According to court documents filed in the case, Jones was accused of breaking into the business on Oct. 21, 2018 and taking a safe with an unknown amount of money, a crowbar, multiple hammers and a wheelbarrow. Jones also was accused of damaging Lake Gaston Supply Co.’s side door.
He was sentenced to 1.6-2.75 years in the Department of Adult Correction at the expiration of the sentence he is currently serving.
Sturges ruled that court costs, restitution and attorney fees would be civil judgments.
A charge of misdemeanor injury to real property was voluntarily dismissed.
