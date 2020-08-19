A mural and accompanying sculptures on the grounds of the former Haliwa-Saponi administrative building on Highway 561 in Hollister are almost finished, marking the second part of a mural project which began in 2019.
This mural, along with a mural and sculptures at the tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road in Hollister, were made possible through a grant from the Z. Smith Reyolds Foundation of North Carolina through the Inclusive Public Art Program. Working to obtain the grant were Dr. Marvin “Marty” Richardson, director of the Haliwa-Saponi Legacy Project, and Matthew Richardson, the tribe’s public arts initiative coordinator.
The murals represent a community project in the truest sense. Residents of the Hollister area have helped artist and tribal member Karen Lynch Harley paint designs which she sketched on the exterior of the multipurpose building and on a wall constructed at the former administrative building. Phillip Harley has carved wooden sculptures to accompany the murals.
The mural at the multipurpose building was completed late last year. The design gives a nod to the building’s role as site for programs and events that provide enrichment and healing through culture, art and conversation. Matthew Richardson previously described the mural as depicting native plants that provide natural medicines and paw prints that represent characteristics valued in all Haliwa-Saponi residents. The accompanying sculptures continue the theme through representations of a woman holding the “Three Sisters” vegetables of corn, beans, and squash, and a woman holding sacred ceremonial herbs.
The site of the second mural, the former administrative building, is not far away. A cinderblock wall, serving as the mural’s canvas, was built in February. The wall was primed and plans moved forward for painting a series of mural panels on both sides to represent the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s history. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Karen Harley said that many Hollister residents wanted to help paint the mural, but social distancing restrictions limited the number who could work at the same time to three people per side.
Still, area residents joined together, and the work continued. Connie Hedgepeth and her family painted hands reaching upward above an illustration symbolizing the community mourning the loss of her daughter, Faith Hedgepeth, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
Marty Richardson, a member of the Stoney Creek Drummers and Singers, painted a tribal drum, known as the heartbeat of Mother Earth and “Grandfather.”
The mural is divided into a series of panels beginning with a depiction of a man traveling by canoe along the Roanoke River. Harley said that people viewing the mural should think of this man as telling the story of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s history.
The mural depicts many landmarks in the Hollister community that have played important roles in the lives of tribal members for generations. Through the progressing panels, a history unfolds showing how the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe has remained strong through triumph and tragedy, overcoming obstacles and looking toward the future with a sense of optimism.
Sculptures accompanying the murals include representations of the tribes from which the Haliwa-Saponi are descended and the nations from which these tribes originated. Other statues depict the protectors of the tribe, from the warriors of the past to present day veterans.
Hewlin Lumber Co. in the nearby Medoc/Brinkleyville area provided wood for the sculptures.
Tribal members hope that the murals and sculptures can be finished by the end of the month. After that, a virtual dedication ceremony will be held.
Those who have worked on the mural and sculpture projects hope that local residents and those driving through the Hollister area will take the time to stop, get our of their vehicles and ponder the artwork. Signs or pamphlets will be available at the multipurpose building and former administrative building site to provide information about each scene.
Harley said that working on the project has been meaningful for everyone involved, especially those unfamiliar with tribal history.
“It meant a lot for people to see the things on the murals,” she said.
