Warren County continues to receive good news in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. A three-day testing event at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church last week yielded only a handful of positive results out of more than 140 people tested.
Warren County Health Department and Vidant Health partnered to conduct testing from July 27-29. Three people out of a total of 142 tested positive, Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake said.
COVID-19 figures for the county also provide encouraging news in the number of local residents who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Kaye Hall, health department director of nursing, reported Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, that the county had reached the 244 mark in the number of positive cases.
Of those, 216 have recovered. One person was reported hospitalized, and seven deaths were noted.
Those who want to be tested for COVID-19 will have another opportunity from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, when H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic and Warren County Health Department will sponsor testing at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Parktown Rd., Warrenton.
No appointment is necessary. Testing is available without insurance, and there are no co-pays for anyone with insurance. Those planning to attend are asked to bring identification cards and insurance cards, if they have them.
For more information, contact H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic at 252-517-9090 or Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
